WWE Keeping Quiet About Vince McMahon Allegations With Talent

WWE has attempted to focus on the positives rather than the allegations leveled against Vince McMahon, both publicly and privately.

McMahon resigned from all of his roles at TKO, including TKO Executive Chairman and TKO Board of Directors, following a lawsuit filed by a former WWE employee, Janel Grant, accusing him of involvement in a sex trafficking and abuse scandal.

According to reports today, prosecutors in New York are investigating the allegations after speaking with women who have accused the former WWE CEO.

Triple H was criticized when he appeared at the WWE Royal Rumble post-event press conference and was questioned about the lawsuit filed against WWE, John Laurnatis, and McMahon. Triple H mentioned the new Netflix deal and the Royal Rumble. He stated that he wanted to focus on the positives and had not read the lawsuit.

It should be noted that prior to the Royal Rumble, talent were instructed not to discuss the allegations with the media, but Natalya and Nia Jax did. In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE is informing talent that McMahon will not return when asked about the lawsuit.

Meltzer stated, “According to one main roster star, nobody has talked to them about the situation from management, other than to tell them that Vince won’t be back. Instead they were told how successful the Royal Rumble was and how big the new Netflix deal is.”

According to one star, it was difficult not to have read the lawsuit, and “you’d have to be living under a rock if you didn’t read it.”