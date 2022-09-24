WWE Leaves White Rabbit Flyers on Fans’ Cars, Updates on Bray Wyatt – Extreme Rules Teaser

The White Rabbit teasers continued at this week’s WWE SmackDown in Salt Lake City, as previously stated. During a commercial break, Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” song was played in the arena, and QR codes were hidden in Hit Row’s backstage party, leading to a WWE website URL that contained a new white rabbit game with a message of “Patricide,” or the killing of one’s father. The game also revealed the coordinates for Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, which will host Monday’s RAW. Click here for more information on Friday night’s teasers.

Twitter user @riann brady revealed in an update how she left the Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City Friday night to find White Rabbit flyers on her windshield. The flyers include the Rogers Place coordinates as well as the white rabbit logo.

WWE appears to have left the flyers on several cars in the arena parking lot Friday night. The flyers are shown in the photos below.

On a related note, it was revealed earlier this week that a lantern and fireflies were hidden in the background of the graphic for Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins’ Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules. This was interpreted as another teaser for Wyatt’s return, and it was notable that the lantern and fireflies were only hidden in the Riddle vs. Rollins graphic, not the graphic for Ronda Rousey’s Extreme Rules match against SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan.

WWE has now released the graphic for the Strap Match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre, which includes the lantern and fireflies. The items have not been added to the graphic of Rousey vs. Morgan.

All three graphics are shown below.

