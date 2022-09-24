WWE Uploads New Cryptic Video to Continue “White Rabbit” Speculation

As PWMania.com previously reported, during WWE RAW that took place this past Monday night, a QR code was displayed on the television that directed viewers to the website wwe.com/comewithme. The video dropped hints that something significant would take place on the episode of Smackdown that aired on September 23, 2022.

Another QR code was displayed on screen during Smackdown. Those who scan the code are taken to a miniature game in which they must guide a rabbit to a door. When you open the door, a set of coordinates will appear that will lead you to Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, which will be the location of RAW on the following Monday. During the break, the song “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane was played once more.

You can check out the video below:

New White Rabbit QR code video. Coordinates lead to Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta – the site of Monday's #WWERAW – Read more: https://t.co/OxYkle70em #WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/AK325PLTS1 — PWMania.com – Wrestling News (@PWMania) September 24, 2022

Click here for WWE SmackDown results.