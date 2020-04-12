WWE Legend Comes To The Defense of Ronda Rousey

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry addressed Ronda Rousey’s recent comments about WWE fans acting “ungrateful” towards her:

“She’s 100% right. And like I said that we should appreciate the essential workers? We should appreciate people like Ronda Rousey and Rob Gronkowski. All of the people that have come to WrestleMania that were not wrestlers. Yes, you’re judged by different grade, but every now and then you get one or two or three people like Ronda Rousey and a Kurt Angle who come into the sport; and they’re so damn good, that what would it look like if they had been in forever?”

“What if in 1996 when I came into pro wrestling Kurt Angle came in? It would have been so good. But that’s not our reality. Ronda Rousey? She did movies, she fought professionally for years since she was a teenager. She trained, and even before then she trained. Man…10 years old in judo! Like she spent her whole life in other entertainment all together. And then she comes in to ours, and she’s in for maybe a year or two at the highest level? Then she drew better than everybody.”