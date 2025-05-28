WWE Likely Pre-Taping Future SmackDown Episode After RAW

WWE’s July 4th edition of SmackDown is expected to be a taped show, with no live event currently scheduled for that date. According to WrestleVotes via SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WWE is planning to pre-record the episode following the June 30th episode of RAW in Pittsburgh.

This adjustment comes as WWE prepares for a busy week that includes SmackDown in Saudi Arabia on June 27th and the Night of Champions Premium Live Event the following day on June 28th.

“There’s nothing schedule-wise that would prevent it. It does seem like it’s going to be a pre-taped show,” WrestleVotes said. “No tickets on sale yet, no date. We’re five weeks out or so. I’d imagine because of the holiday, they’re going to give the guys the night off, and it will be taped on that Monday night.”

This would allow WWE talent and crew to enjoy the Independence Day holiday while still maintaining their regular broadcast schedule.