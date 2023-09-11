WWE Lists Top 10 Moments From John Cena’s Rivalry With The Miz

WWE recently released their latest edition of their “Top 10” series on YouTube.

The new episode looks back and highlights the epic rivalry between 16-time World Champion John Cena and “The A-Lister” The Miz. The historic rivalry began over a decade ago and still continues to this day, with their latest interaction taking place at this past September 2nd’s WWE Payback.

The description of the video, which you can check out below, reads, “Watch the best moments of the bitter, near 15-year rivalry between John Cena and The Miz, featuring a WrestleMania showdown, a controversial Royal Rumble moment and more.”