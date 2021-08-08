WWE Live Event Results From Ft. Myers, Florida 8/7/21

Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Ft. Myers, Florida at the Hertz Arena, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com.:

Finn Balor defeated Sami Zayn.

Big E defeated Seth Rollins.

Triple Threat Match For The WWE Intercontinental Championship: Apollo Crews (c) defeated Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Drew McIntyre defeated Veer (w/Jinder Mahal & Shanky).

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Sasha Banks.

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defeated Bobby Lashley & MVP.

Triple Threat Match For The WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Nikki A.S.H. (c) defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.

John Cena, Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio defeated Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso.