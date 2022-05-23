WWE Live Event Results From Rockford, IL 5/21/22

Here are the results from Saturday’s WWE live event from BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam:
Intercontinental Championship
Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn
GUNTHER (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) defeated Drew Gulak
Aliyah defeated Shotzi
WWE Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos (c) defeated Los Lotharios, Viking Raiders, and Butch & Ridge Holland (w/ Sheamus)
Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal (w/ Shanky)
Raquel Rodriguez defeated Natalya (w/ Shayna Baszler)
WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre