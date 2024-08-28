WWE Live Event Results From Stuttgart, Germany – August 28, 2024

The “WWE Live: Road to Bash in Berlin Tour” continued at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

The following are complete results of the 8/26 non-televised live event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.

* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Ludwig Kaiser and Ilja Dragunov



* DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Price & Kit Wilson)



* WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) defeated Nia Jax via DQ



* Bayley and Naomi defeated Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton



* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) defeated Sheamus



* Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeated Indi Hartwell and Candice LaRae



* WWE Tag Team Championships: The Bloodline (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) (c) defeated A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller and Austin Theory) and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)



* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) defeated AJ Styles