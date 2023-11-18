WWE Looking To Fill In The Position Of A Writer’s Assistant For Their NXT Brand

WWE recently announced that they are looking to fill in the position of a writer’s assistant for their NXT brand, a role that will see the person hired work hand-in-hand with the NXT creative team including Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

You can check out the full job description below:

Take detailed and accurate notes, use those notes to update creative documents including: scripts, talent rosters, Pay Per View Cards, etc.

Participate and take notes in high level creative writing meetings with Paul Levesque, the NXT Lead Writers and other members of the NXT Creative Writing Team

Work with the Lead Writer to distribute notes from all meetings to necessary parties to ensure communication amongst all departments

Follow directions, execute said directions in a timely manner, and at all times pay close attention to detail

Assist with day to day needs of the writing team at the WWE Performance Center, including helping writers with shoots with talent, promo classes, etc.

Take initiative and communicate clearly and concisely with the Lead Writers, Writers, Performance Center Coaches and other departments

Perform clerical tasks such as transcribing, copying and printing documents

Coordinate with other departments at the Performance Center and NXT Production Team ( Props, Talent, Travel , etc.) to ensure all necessary production elements are taken care of for all NXT TV Tapings

Attend all NXT TV tapings and assist writers with the execution of backstage and in-ring segments, serving as a Runner, coordinating Talent, props and other necessary items

AT NXT TV tapings, update scripts and other necessary documents for the taping. Copy and distribute the most updated documents to the necessary parties

Assist writers with directing and producing taped backstage scenes and live in-ring promos

Anticipate the needs of the team and plan ahead to assure efficient departmental functioning

Perform miscellaneous tasks as assigned/ needed

Below are the qualifications needed for the position:

Minimum of 2 years TV Writing and/ or Production experience preferred, but not required

Strong WWE and NXT product knowledge

Time management skills and the ability to work well under pressure

Strong work ethic and a flexible schedule that allows for long hours and travel as needed

Willing and able to travel minimally for business to NXT TakeOver Pay Per Views and other necessary NXT Road Shows

Within reasonable commuting distance from the WWE Performance Center to Orlando FL or be willing and able to relocate there

Detail oriented, organized and proactive

Dependable, motivated and eager to learn and assist in the execution of live scripted television

Clean driver’s license and vehicle to be used for business as needed

Strong computer skills including MS Word, Excel, Outlook, and fast typing skills

Strong Note Taking Skills

Excellent interpersonal and communications skills (both verbal and written)

BA/BS degree in Film/TV/Drama, Media Studies, Communications, English, or related field of study, is preferred, but not necessary