WWE Main Event Results – November 3, 2022

Non Title Match

24/7 Champion Dana Brooke vs. Kiana James

Match starts off with Dana Brooke gets a quick take down and throws some hands. She charges in the corner and gets caught with an elbow but ducks a clothesline and gets a slam. She yells at James as James complains to the ref about a hair pull. James bails between the ropes and tells the ref she needs a second.

We go again and Brooke plants James on her face and gets a slam followed by a splash for two. Handspring elbow in the corner from Dana and then she gets a handstand choke. James grabs the hair to turn the tide and stomps the ankle.

James goes to a chinlock as the crowd gets behind Dana. She rallies and gets a flapjack that sends James to the floor. James has had enough and grans her bag to leave. She then tosses the bag in the ring to distract the ref lands a punch and gets a roll up for the win.

Winner: Kiana James

Back to Smackdown to The Bloodline opening segment. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns wants Sami Zayn & Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso to settle things and make peace. Jey unloads with why he hates Sami and Sami tells him the Tribal Chief wants peace. Man, I don’t give a damn what the Tribal Chief say.

Sami tells Roman that Jey isn’t feeling very Ucey. Roman cracks first and then Jey absolutely loses it as he turns from the camera. Roman telling Jey to stand right here is fantastic. Roman tells them if they don’t figure things out then Sami will become Sami Uso.

Recap of everything that has been going down between Shelton and Truth on Main Event the last few weeks.

Backstage R Truth is talking to Little Jimmy and gets stopped by Duke Hudson & Von Wagner. They mention they face Truth & Shelton Benjamin tonight. If Truth & Shelton Benjamin can’t get on the same page, Hudson thinks Truth should team with Little Jimmy. If Truth can win, Duke will pay for Little Jimmy’s college tuition. Truth helps Shelton will get here as apparently he has left the arena.

Back to Raw as Bobby Lashley & Brock Lesnar come face to face. Brock didn’t come for a sit down interview. He wants a fight and you don’t have to ask Lashley twice & we get a brawl is on as Triple H sends out security, officials, and wrestlers to break them up. He threatens to call off the match if they touch each other before Saturday.

Backstage Truth and is trying to fire up Little Jimmy but Little Jimmy takes off. Truth calls him a coward.

Tag Team Match

Duke Hudson & Von Wagner vs. R Truth & Shelton Benjamin

R Truth & Duke Hudson to start this match off & Hudson misses a strike in the corner and Truth is able to land one. He hooks a side headlock and then dances to fluster Hudson. Duke charges and ends up getting sent to the floor. Back in the ring Hudson gets a running shoulder block and makes the tag to Von Wagner. He lands some shots but Truth rallies and fights off both men for a few seconds, but the numbers catch up to him as we take a break.

After the break Hudson in control with a neck crank. Wagner in and he gets a backbreaker & Truth avoids a charge in the corner and gets a belly 2 back suplex. Shelton Benjamin sprints down to the ring but Hudson cuts off the tag. Truth hits an enzuigiri and the hot tag is made to Shelton Benjamin.

He runs wild on Hudson and gets an anklelock but Wagner makes the save. Benjamin tosses him with a German suplex and one for Hudson. Wagner eats a running knee and Hudson gets caught with a spinning heel kick.

Benjamin hits the dive over the top to floor on both men. Truth gets the tag and hits a 5 Knuckle Shuffle on Hudson. Wagner tries to run in but gets alley ooped into Pay Dirt and one to Hudson to score the win.

Winners: R Truth & Shelton Benjamin

We get a vignette of Viking Raiders.

They run down the Crown Jewel card.

Back to Raw as Roman Reigns showed up and had Paul Heyman sell the match with Logan Paul. The Miz interrupts and brings up that he brought Logan Paul into the WWE and can help Roman if he helps him with Lumis. Roman is offended that people keep mentioning what happens if Logan knocks him out, when people she focus on him knocking Logan out and to prove a point he Superman punches Miz. He then goes God mode as he cuts a promo to the camera as he walks up the ramp.