WWE Makes Change To Survivor Series

The WWE Survivor Series, scheduled for Saturday, November 30 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, has undergone a slight alteration.

In recent years, WWE has used the WarGames concept to revitalize the struggling Preiumum Live Event-themed event, which pitted Raw and SmackDown talent against each other. Fans are expected to see the bout. This was the long-anticipated Old Bloodline vs. New Bloodline matchup at Survivor Series.

The show’s original promotional material (as seen above) stated that it would begin at 3:30 p.m. local time. However, both WWE’s events page and the arena’s website now show it as 2:30 PM local time, which is 5:30 PM ET.

This suggests that the main card will begin at 6:00 PM ET rather than the usual 7:00 PM ET. WWE did this for the Bad Blood PLE to ensure that they could leave the air in time for the UFC pay-per-view event that night. There is no UFC show scheduled for this date.

WWE hasn’t confirmed the change. The company’s next PLE, Crown Jewel, will take place on November 2nd.