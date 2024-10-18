WWE Makes Change To Survivor Series

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The WWE Survivor Series, scheduled for Saturday, November 30 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, has undergone a slight alteration.

In recent years, WWE has used the WarGames concept to revitalize the struggling Preiumum Live Event-themed event, which pitted Raw and SmackDown talent against each other. Fans are expected to see the bout. This was the long-anticipated Old Bloodline vs. New Bloodline matchup at Survivor Series.

The show’s original promotional material (as seen above) stated that it would begin at 3:30 p.m. local time. However, both WWE’s events page and the arena’s website now show it as 2:30 PM local time, which is 5:30 PM ET.

This suggests that the main card will begin at 6:00 PM ET rather than the usual 7:00 PM ET. WWE did this for the Bad Blood PLE to ensure that they could leave the air in time for the UFC pay-per-view event that night. There is no UFC show scheduled for this date.

WWE hasn’t confirmed the change. The company’s next PLE, Crown Jewel, will take place on November 2nd.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR