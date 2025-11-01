WWE Makes Major Profits From New Video Licensing Initiative

According to Fightful Select, WWE has begun licensing some of its video content, leading to significant financial gains.

The report does not specify which footage is being licensed, the locations of the licensing, the entities involved, or the amounts being paid for the licenses.

However, sources cited in the publication indicate that WWE’s substantial revenue from this venture may indicate a growing protectiveness over its footage.

This news follows a report highlighting WWE’s recent trend of raising ticket prices to improve profit margins. It’s noted that ticket prices for RAW and SmackDown have nearly doubled since the acquisition by Endeavor and the merger with UFC under TKO.

It remains uncertain what consequences might arise from WWE becoming “more protective” of its footage.

The company may take a more aggressive stance on takedown requests to safeguard its content, though this has not yet been confirmed.