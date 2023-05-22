WWE Makes Two Big Updates To Lineup For Tonight’s RAW

Things are shaping up for the final WWE Monday Night Raw show ahead of Night of Champions.

Ahead of tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand television program, the company has made some announcements regarding the show.

The company has revealed that Matt Riddle will be the mystery partner for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in their six-man tag-team main event against Imperium trio GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Also added to tonight’s lineup is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Finn Balor in one-on-one action.

