WWE Moves Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus “Bar Fight” To Next Week’s SmackDown

As seen during Friday night’s WWE SmackDown broadcast, Matt Riddle faced off against AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship in the main event. Following Styles picking up the win, he extended his hand to Riddle as a sign of respect. That’s when King Corbin came in from behind and attacked Riddle. You can check out some highlights from the match below:

Also on SmackDown, it was announced that Sheamus’ bar fight with Jeff Hardy will not be taking place at “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” as originally planned. Due to the low ratings recently, the bar fight will instead take place during next week’s WWE SmackDown broadcast: