WWE Moves WrestleMania 42 Out of New Orleans, City Still Set to Host Future Events

Although WrestleMania 42 was originally announced for New Orleans, the event will no longer be taking place there.

Sources within WWE have confirmed to Wrestlenomics that the company is moving the event to a different location.

A statement from the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation addressed the change and outlined what’s ahead for the city in partnership with TKO:

“The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and New Orleans & Company are working closely with our friends at TKO to expand our long-standing partnership,” the statement reads. “Which will include UFC 318 on July 19, 2025, Money In The Bank in 2026, and WrestleMania – which will move from the currently scheduled 2026 timeframe to a future year.”

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp also reached out to WWE, and the company confirmed that WrestleMania is no longer planned for New Orleans in 2026. However, they did note that the city will still host a WrestleMania in the future.

In the meantime, New Orleans is set to host UFC 318 in July 2025 and WWE’s Money In The Bank in 2026.