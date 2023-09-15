WWE Nearly Met Their NXT Goal Of Beating AEW In Demo Ratings

WWE has been using main roster talent in NXT to not only boost NXT’s ratings ahead of the expiration of their media rights deal with the USA Network next year, but also to revamp some main roster talent, such as Baron Corbin, while giving the younger stars a rub with bigger name stars.

This was demonstrated this week when Becky Lynch won the NXT Women’s Title from Tiffany Stratton in the main event of NXT for the first time in her career, drawing 850,000 live viewers and a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

It was the most viewers since September 2020. AEW Dynamite, on the other hand, drew 888,000 viewers and a 0.31 rating.

WWE reportedly set a goal for the past few months to outperform Dynamite in the ratings, and they came close this week.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE was on the verge of beating Dynamite in the 18-34 demo.

Meltzer wrote, “There was the big goal this week that moving Lynch to NXT would help them beat AEW in 18-34. In actuality, they came very close in total viewers, only 38,000 shy, and won in over 50 and women 35-49. But the 18-34 number saw 162,000 to 133,000 in favor of AEW.”