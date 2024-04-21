WWE NIL Athlete Mason Parris Qualifies For The 2024 Paris Olympics

By
James Hetfield
-

This past Saturday, April 20th, WWE NIL athlete and amateur wrestler Mason Parris qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics when he defeated Hayden Zillmer 2-0 in a best-of-three series at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

Parris will now represent the United States in the 2024 Paris Olympics in the Heavyweight division.

 

