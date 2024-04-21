WWE NIL Athlete Mason Parris Qualifies For The 2024 Paris Olympics

This past Saturday, April 20th, WWE NIL athlete and amateur wrestler Mason Parris qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics when he defeated Hayden Zillmer 2-0 in a best-of-three series at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.
Parris will now represent the United States in the 2024 Paris Olympics in the Heavyweight division.
PARRIS IN PARIS‼️
Mason Parris qualifies for his first Olympic Games at #WrestlingTrials24 in men’s freestyle 125kg.
