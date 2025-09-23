WWE Nixed Randy Orton Involvement From Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

The main event of Saturday night’s WWE WrestlePalooza premium live event saw Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes defeat Drew McIntyre cleanly with his Crossroads finisher. However, this finish was reportedly not the original plan.

According to BodySlam, the initial idea called for Randy Orton to get involved, inadvertently costing Cody the Undisputed WWE Title to McIntyre.

The plan would have kept Cody’s feud with McIntyre alive and eventually led to Orton turning on him once Cody regained the championship.

Instead, WWE opted to run the match without interference, allowing Cody to score a decisive win.

Following the event, the company set up Rhodes’ next title defense against Seth Rollins at the Crown Jewel PLE next month.