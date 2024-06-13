WWE Not Holding A Post-Show Press Conference Following Clash At The Castle

WWE is set to hold their 2024 Clash at the Castle PLE this Saturday, June 15th from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland and the company was set to hold a post-show press conference immediately following the PLE.

WrestleVotes reports that a post-show press conference following Clash at the Castle may no longer be taking place. The WWE may instead hold some sort of a ‘Post Show’ gathering to recap the event. The report also states that it is unknown if the media will be present to ask questions, nor was it stated whether this will be what the company will do going forward.

WrestleVotes stated, “Interesting tidbit: Source states WWE is altering its plans for a ‘press conference’ after this Saturday’s Clash at the Castle PLE. It will now just be a ‘post show,’ with the possibility of media questions still undetermined.”