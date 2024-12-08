WWE NXT Announces Details On New Year’s Evil Television Special

During last night’s WWE NXT Deadline 2024 PLE, the company announced that their New Year’s Evil TV special will be taking place on Tuesday, January & in Los Angeles, California. It was also announced that NXT Champion Trick Williams will be defending his title on the show and NXT Women’s Champion “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez will also be defending her title against “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia.

There’s no word yet on which arena the show will originate from, but we will provide updates once we have information.