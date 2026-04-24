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WWE NXT Live Event Results From Dade City, Florida 4/24/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE NXT
WWE NXT

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Dade City Armory in Dade City, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Noam Dar def. The Vanity Project’s Jackson Drake in a Singles Match. After the match, Myka Lockwood carries Drake from the ring.

– Lizzy Rain def. Layla Diggs in a Singles Match.

– BirthRight (Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Lexis King and Uriah Connors) def. Drake Morreaux, WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill and Tavion Heights in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– The Culling’s Niko Vance def. Kai Kavari in a Singles Match.

– Myles Borne (c) def. BirthRight’s Charlie Dempsey to retain his WWE NXT North American Championship.

– Brooks Jensen def. Elijah Holyfield in a Singles Match.

– Kali Armstrong def. WWE LFG season two winner Skylar Raye in a Singles Match.

– Keanu Carver def. Romeo Moreno in a Singles Match.

– AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice (c) def. The Culling’s Izzi Dame to retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

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