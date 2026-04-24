WWE NXT Live Event Results From Dade City, Florida 4/24/2026

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Dade City Armory in Dade City, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
– Noam Dar def. The Vanity Project’s Jackson Drake in a Singles Match. After the match, Myka Lockwood carries Drake from the ring.
– Lizzy Rain def. Layla Diggs in a Singles Match.
– BirthRight (Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Lexis King and Uriah Connors) def. Drake Morreaux, WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill and Tavion Heights in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.
– The Culling’s Niko Vance def. Kai Kavari in a Singles Match.
– Myles Borne (c) def. BirthRight’s Charlie Dempsey to retain his WWE NXT North American Championship.
– Brooks Jensen def. Elijah Holyfield in a Singles Match.
– Kali Armstrong def. WWE LFG season two winner Skylar Raye in a Singles Match.
– Keanu Carver def. Romeo Moreno in a Singles Match.
– AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice (c) def. The Culling’s Izzi Dame to retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championship.