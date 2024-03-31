WWE NXT Live Event Results From Melbourne, FL 3/30/2024

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Je’Von Evans wins an 11-Man Battle Royal to determine the #1 Contender for the WWE NXT North American Championship.

– Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend) def. Carlee Bright and Kendal Gray in a Tag Team Match.

– No Quarter Catch Crew’s Drew Gulak def. Uriah Connors in a Singles Match.

– Fallon Henley and Kelani Jordan def. Izzi Dame and Kiana James in a Tag Team Match.

– Drake Morreaux def. an enhancement talent in a Singles Match.

– Axiom and Nathan Frazer def. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in a Tag Team Match.

– Joe Gacy def. No Quarter Catch Crew’s Charlie Dempsey in a Singles Match.

– Tamyra Mensah-Stock def. Breanna Covington in a Singles Match.

– Chase U’s Thea Hail def. Jacey Jayne via DQ in a Singles Match.

– Oba Femi (c) def. Je’Von Evans to retain his WWE NXT North American Championship.