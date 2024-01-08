WWE NXT Live Event Results From Sebring, FL 1/6/2024

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:
– Lash Legend wins a 15-Woman Battle Royal.
– Brooks Jensen def. Trey Bearhill in a Singles Match.
– Fallon Henley def. Stevie Turner in a Singles Match.
– Edris Enofe, Malik Blade and Tyriek Igwe def. Drake Stewart, Skylor Clinton and Antoine Frazer in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.
– Joe Coffey def. Ezekiel Balogun in a Singles Match.
– Hank Walker and Tank Ledger def. Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) in a Tag Team Match.
– Carmelo Hayes def. Luca Crusifino in a Singles Match.
– Oro Mensah def. Tavion Heights in a Singles Match.
– Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin and Kelani Jordan def. Cora Jade, Kiana James and Izzi Dame in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.
– Trick Williams def. Bron Breakker in a Singles Match.