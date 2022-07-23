WWE NXT Live Event Results From Melbourne, Florida 7/22/22

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT Live event at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida. Thanks to @jowithnoe for confirming the following results.

– Bodi Hayward defeated Xyon Quinn

– Wendy Choo and Fallon Henley defeated Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James

– Solo Sikoa defeated JD McDonagh via DQ when Von Wagner interferes

– Wes Lee defeated Grayson Waller

– The Diamond Mine defeated The D’Angelo Family

– Indi Hartwell defeated Arianna Grace

– Sink and Drink (Beer Pong) segment to determine the stipulation for their match in Cocoa tonight (Saturday 7/23/22) featuring NXT UK Tag Team Champions Briggs & Jensen and Pretty Deadly

NXT North American Title Match

– Carmelo Hayes (c) defeated Axiom

NXT Women’s Title Match

– Mandy Rose (c) vs Zoey Stark ends in DQ on Rose when Toxic Attraction Interferes. The match was changed to a six-woman tag team match with Stark, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter defeating Toxic Attraction.