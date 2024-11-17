WWE NXT Live Results – November 16, 2024

Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling BodySlam, are complete results of the WWE NXT live event from Tampa, FL. on November 16.

WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (11/16/2024): TAMPA, FL.

* Dante Chen def. Anthony Luke

* Sol Ruca def. Derrian Gobourne

* Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Karmen Petrovic def. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece

* Cora Jade def. Zena Sterling

* Cora and Roxanne Perez attack Zena after the match. Zaria makes the save

* Nikkita Lyons def. Carlee Bright

* Kelani Jordan, Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson def. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx)

* Hank Walker, Tank Ledger & The Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino) def. Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey) & OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)

* Stephanie Vaquer def. Jaida Parker

* NXT Tag Team Championships: Axiom & Nathan Frazier (c) def. Yoshiki Inamura & Josh Briggs

* NXT Championship: Trick Williams (c) def. Wes Lee