WWE NXT Live Results – November 16, 2024

Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling BodySlam, are complete results of the WWE NXT live event from Tampa, FL. on November 16.
WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (11/16/2024): TAMPA, FL.
* Dante Chen def. Anthony Luke
* Sol Ruca def. Derrian Gobourne
* Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Karmen Petrovic def. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece
* Cora Jade def. Zena Sterling
* Cora and Roxanne Perez attack Zena after the match. Zaria makes the save
* Nikkita Lyons def. Carlee Bright
* Kelani Jordan, Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson def. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx)
* Hank Walker, Tank Ledger & The Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino) def. Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey) & OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)
* Stephanie Vaquer def. Jaida Parker
* NXT Tag Team Championships: Axiom & Nathan Frazier (c) def. Yoshiki Inamura & Josh Briggs
* NXT Championship: Trick Williams (c) def. Wes Lee