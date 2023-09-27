WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 Updates: New Title Matches Set For Saturday

You can officially pencil in some new championship matches for the next WWE NXT premium live event.

On this week’s NXT No Mercy 2023 “go-home” episode of NXT on USA, new title bouts were made official for the special event scheduled for this coming Saturday night.

Butch defeated Joe Coffey in the finals of the NXT Global Heritage Invitational to earn a NXT Heritage Cup shot at Noam Dar at NXT No Mercy 2023.

Also added to the lineup is NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio defending his title against Trick Williams. Williams won a four-way bout against Axiom, Dragon Lee and Tyler Bate to earn the spot. It was also announced that Dragon Lee will be the special referee for the match.

Finally, it was revealed that The Family duo of Tony D’Angelo and Stacks will be defending their NXT World Tag-Team Championships against The Creed Brothers, Los Lotharios and the team of Bronco Nima and Lucien Price.

Previously announced for the show this Saturday night at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California is Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match for the NXT Women’s Championship, as well as Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin.

Make sure to join us here this Saturday night for live NXT No Mercy 2023 results coverage from Bakersfield, CA.