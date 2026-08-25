Tuesday, August 25, 2026
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WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (8/25/2026): Orlando, FL.

By
Matt Boone
-
WWE NXT
WWE NXT

WWE NXT is live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. at 8/7c on The CW Network.

Scheduled for the August 25 episode are the following matches:

* AAA World Cruiserweight Championship: Rey Fenix (c) vs. E.K. Prosper
* Weaponized Steel Cage Match: Saquon Shugars vs. Dion Lennox
* Kali Armstrong vs. ZARIA (If Armstrong wins, she gets added to the title unification match at Heatwave)
* Sean Legacy, Noam Dar, Romeo Morena, & Dorian Van Dux vs. BirthRight (Lexis King, Uriah Connors, Stacks Lorenzo, & Charlie Dempsey)

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.

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