WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (8/25/2026): Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT is live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. at 8/7c on The CW Network.

Scheduled for the August 25 episode are the following matches:

* AAA World Cruiserweight Championship: Rey Fenix (c) vs. E.K. Prosper

* Weaponized Steel Cage Match: Saquon Shugars vs. Dion Lennox

* Kali Armstrong vs. ZARIA (If Armstrong wins, she gets added to the title unification match at Heatwave)

* Sean Legacy, Noam Dar, Romeo Morena, & Dorian Van Dux vs. BirthRight (Lexis King, Uriah Connors, Stacks Lorenzo, & Charlie Dempsey)

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.