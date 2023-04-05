WWE NXT Results – April 4, 2023

WWE NXT returns tonight.

The post-Stand & Deliver 2023 episode of WWE NXT goes down tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program is Dijak vs. Odyssey Jones, as well as Pretty Deadly vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks in tag-team action.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (4/4/2023)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by future WWE Hall of Fame legend John Cena airs to get us ready for the post-Stand & Deliver edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark Kicks Off This Week’s Show

From there, we shoot into an in-depth video package looking at the highlights from the NXT Stand & Deliver special event from WrestleMania Weekend. After that we shoot inside the arena where Indi Hartwell is introduced.

The new NXT Women’s Champion emerges to a big pop and heads down to the ring. She settles in the ring as her music fades down and loud “You deserve it!” chants break out throughout the CWC.

She begins by saying it’s been a few days and she still can’t believe it — “I’m the NXT Women’s Champion!” She says she gave up a long time ago thinking what she would say in this moment, because she never thought it would happen.

As she continues talking, the theme for Zoey Stark hits and out she comes saying she can’t listen to this crap. She joins Hartwell in the ring and talks with disgust in her voice about how the women who have held that title before her are future Hall of Famers. She says she’s disgusted that now she has it.

Stark says Hartwell isn’t on the level of those women. The fans break out in a loud “Zoey sucks!” chant. She says Roxanne Perez has been radio silent since losing the title and now goes to the back of the line. She then challenges Hartwell to a title match here tonight. Hartwell agrees. Stark says she just made the biggest mistake of her life.

NXT North American Title Bout Set For Tonight

After the opener wraps up, we shoot to some social media footage of Wes Lee arriving home in the airport. He is approached by Axiom, who challenges him to a one-on-one match. Lee tells Axiom he really brought it on Saturday and says he’s on. The NXT North American title will be on-the-line tonight.

Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Pretty Deadly

Now we return inside the CWC where we hear the familiar sounds of the theme music of Da Don. With that said, Tony D’Angelo and Stacks emerge and head to the ring for our first match of the evening.

As they settle inside the ring, we see footage from Stand & Deliver that shows the backstage argument they had with Pretty Deadly, which set up this tag-team showdown here tonight.

We return live and the entrance tune for Pretty Deadly plays and out comes the former NXT Tag-Team Champions to a ton of boos. The Stand & Deliver 2023 hosts settle in the ring and look ready for business this week.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening here on the post-Stand & Deliver 2023 edition of NXT on USA. Stacks takes it to one-half of Pretty Deadly coming out of the gate as fans break out in various chants.

Pretty Deadly makes a tag but Stacks remains in control of the offense. He leans over and tags in D’Angelo, and he picks up where Stacks left off. Another tag is made by Pretty Deadly but again we see D’Angelo remain in charge. He hits a big hip-toss / suplex to pop the crowd.

Elton and Kip finally start to shift the offensive momentum in their favor. They make another tag and continue to work over D’Angelo. They make the mistake of slapping Da Don and this leads to D’Angelo punching his way back into the offensive driver’s seat.

All four end up in the ring together where D’Angelo and Stacks hit some nice spots that takes them both out and pops the crowd. D’Angelo launches Stacks into the opposition in the corner for a modified cannonball spot.

Stacks settles in as the legal man and after Pretty Deadly provide a distraction, the two guzzle him up and again shift the momentum back in their favor.

Things build to the finish from there, as Pretty Deadly hide and pull the old bait-and-switch by hiding in the ring apron skirt. The top turnbuckle is removed and D’Angelo is rammed into it face-first for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Pretty Deadly

Jacy Jane With A Message For Gigi Dolin

We shoot to a message from Jacy Jane, who is shown backstage talking directly into the camera. She tells Gigi Dolin she was going to make sure she never had a chance of winning the ladder match for the title at Stand & Deliver. She boasts breaking her face and her heart and says all that’s left is to break her heart.

Dijak vs. Odyssey Jones

It’s time for the battle of the big boys, as we return inside the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center, where we shift gears and prepare for our second bout of the evening.

With that said, the lights go out and out comes Dijak. Vic Joseph and Booker T joke on commentary about Dijak always being in a bad mood. He settles in the ring and his music dies down.

Now the theme for Odyssey Jones plays and he makes his way out as we see highlights of Dijak attacking him during the battle royal on last week’s show. We return live and it’s time to get this one going.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Jones immediately taking it to Dijak. Dijak eventually slows him down with a big boot that plants him into the mat. He goes for the follow-up cover, but Jones kicks out at two.

Dijak cuts off Jones on the top-rope and hoists the massive man across his shoulders for a death valley driver. He goes for the cover but Jones kicks out. He heads to the top rope and hits a big moonsault and gets the cover for the victory.

Winner: Dijak

McKenzie Mitchell Interviews Gallus

We head to our first commercial break of the evening after the Dijak and Jones bout and then we return to a quick backstage interview with Gallus. The returning Joe Coffey talks about how now that he’s back with Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, Gallus is more dominant than ever.

Nathan Frazier vs. Dragon Lee

Now we return inside the CWC where Nathan Frazier’s theme hits and he comes down to the ring for our next match of the evening. We then see Dragon Lee head to the ring to a big reaction.

Before the match can start, however, Noam Dar appears with his NXT UK Heritage Cup trophy. He cuts a promo at ringside belittling the two in the ring and the rest in the back while boasting his own status and saying after months of negotiations he’s back.

Dar tells Lee and Frazier to go ahead and have their little match. The bell sounds and that’s exactly what they’re going to do, as he remains at ringside to get an up-close and personal view of the action.

We see some good back-and-forth action out of the gate, with both guys having their brief shine moments but neither establishing the offensive lead. As the two have a standoff after a quick flurry into a stalemate, we shift gears and head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle in from the break, we see Frazier become the first of the two to pull into a prolonged offensive lead. He hits a big missile drop kick for a close near fall. He heads up to the top-rope again, backwards this time, but is stopped by Dragon Lee, who climbs up after him.

Frazier knocks him down, but then Lee yanks Frazier, who flips down but lands on his feet. Lee sends him into the opposing corner, chases behind him and meets him with a drop kick. He builds up a full head of steam and hits another big drop kick.

Lee’s offensive momentum continues to build and he goes for a near fall attempt, however Frazier kicks out at two-and-a-half to keep this one alive. The NXT Universe in attendance is starting to come unglued as the pace in this one picks up.

Frazier kills Lee’s momentum dead in its’ tracks as the masked man sprints right into a super kick on the chin. Frazier goes for the cover but Lee kicks out. Frazier hits a counter into an enzugiri. Seconds later, Lee hits a counter to Frazier that results in him hitting a sit-out power bomb for a super close near fall that the crowd bought as the finish.

A loud “NXT!” chant breaks out and spreads throughout the CWC as the two slowly recover. Lee hits the ropes and connects with a flying knee moments later. He goes for the immediate follow-up pin attempt and gets the win. We see Noam Dar looking unimpressed at ringside.

Winner: Dragon Lee

Chase U Reacts To NXT Stand & Deliver Victory

We shoot to a Chase U segment and we see Andre Chase talking about their win over Schism in front of the largest Stand & Deliver audience of all-time. Chase gives a special thank you to Tyler Bate for helping the team.

Chase then continues but is cut off by Duke Hudson who is upset he’s not getting the credit he deserves for helping Chase U win and retain their university control. Chase says he was about to but he remembered that Hudson doesn’t want overreactions for matches.

Hudson says he feels he deserves it for out-smarting everyone on the grandest stage. Chase says he’s right and announces a celebration to award Hudson with the Chase U MVP award next week.

NXT Women’s Championship

Indi Hartwell (C) vs. Zoey Stark

From there, we shoot backstage and we see NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell walking backstage. Also backstage shown walking to the ring is Zoey Stark. Their scheduled showdown for the title is up next. On that note, we head to a commercial break.