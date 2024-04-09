WWE NXT Results – April 9, 2024

The fallout from WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 at WrestleMania XL Weekend goes down tonight.

WWE NXT returns live on the USA Network at 8/7c this evening from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., with the post-WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 installment of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA show.

On tap for tonight’s show featuring a commercial-free first 30 minutes is Izzi Dame & Kiana Janes vs. Fallon Henley & Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker vs. Brinley Reece and Je’Von Evans vs. SCRYPTS, The Wolf Dogs vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer in a Stand & Deliver rematch for the WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships, as well as an appearance by Natalya.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, April 2, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (4/9/2024)

The new Triple H-led “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs to get this week’s show officially off-and-running. From there, we see a lengthy recap package for the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 premium live event from WrestleMania XL Weekend.

Roxanne Perez Kicks Off This Week’s Show

We see a live shot of the WWE Performance Center and the camera quickly goes through the backstage area as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the start of a new era in WWE NXT. We settle inside the CWC where the ring announcer introduces new WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez.

Her theme hits and out she comes to kick off this week’s show, which Vic and Booker T remind us will be airing commercial-free for the first 30 minutes. Perez starts off on the mic asking if we’re surprised. Fans are cheering for her, though, and begin chanting “You deserve it!” She cuts them off and yells at them to “Shut up! Shut up!”

The fans chant “Shut the hell up!” at her as she gloats about hurting Lyra Valkyria’s arm and all being right with the world now that she’s got her title back. She yells at them “I’m the champion, so you shut the hell up!” She says enjoy seeing her and the title while we can because she’ll soon be in the WWE Draft and going to Raw or SmackDown.

Lyra Valkyria Confronts Perez In A Sling

Out comes Lyra Valkyria with her arm in a sling. The fans chant “You tapped out!” at her. She asks if Perez is really gonna leave NXT already. She tells her to go ahead and go to Raw, but the title is staying here. She says she wants her title rematch tonight. Perez laughs it off. Tatum Paxley pops in from the crowd and says Lyra might not be ready tonight, but I am.

Valkyria tells Paxley that she’s good now. She apologizes for losing her temper after her match over the weekend but assures her she can do this. She tells her again she’s okay. Paxley says, “Are you?” and then slams her into the ring steps. She gets in her face and tells her this is hers now. Officials come and help Lyra to the back.

Natalya Challenges Perez, Ava Makes It Official

Perez laughs and mocks the fans, telling them they’re not going to see a championship match tonight. The theme for Natalya hits and she comes out telling Perez she’s wrong, because these people are going to see a championship match tonight. She gets in the ring and says she’s done it all in this business, but she’s never won the WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

She says they should fight tonight. Perez tells her it’s her title and she decides when she’ll defend it. WWE NXT G.M. Ava comes out and tells Perez that’s not how things are going to work. She tells Perez this is a new era in WWE and NXT and says it will be Nattie and Perez with the title on-the-line tonight.

Perez tries to cheap shot Nattie, but Nattie takes her down and goes for a submission. Perez scrambles away and grabs her title and clutches it as she heads to the back. That’s how our opening segment for this week’s show wraps up.

Axiom & Nathan Frazer All Or Nothing Tonight

In “earlier today” footage we see Trick Williams and The Wolf Dogs arriving to the building. We see NXT Anonymous footage of Axiom and Nathan Frazer’s reaction backstage after coming up short in their title tilt at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 over the weekend. The X posts flash on the screen showing how the rematch for the tag titles was set up for tonight.

Back live, we see Axiom and Nathan Frazer being interviewed backstage. They talk about how tonight is there last chance and they are going to make it happen. They say if they don’t succeed tonight, it’s the end of the road for them as a team. They shake hands and wish each other luck.

Explosive Chase U Meeting

We see Kelani Jordan and Fallon Henley at a Chase U meeting getting honorary plaques for their help at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024. In walks a hyped up Thea Hail, before Jacy Jane and her friends crash the party and end the fun. Jane talks trash and brings up the package Adrianna Rizzo delivered.

She asks Thea if she remembers the Great American Bash. She says her professor Andre Chase placed a big bet on her to win. Instead of watching her suffer, he threw in the towel, proving he cares more about her than the university. Jane tells Thea so much for her rebellious spirit against Chase. Chase admits he did place a bet on her. He assures her when it comes to her, he’ll bet on her over Chase U every time. Thea storms off.

Kiana James & Izzi Dame vs. Fallon Henley & Kelani Jordan

Back inside the CWC in this frantic-paced, commercial-free 30 minutes is the team of Kiana James and Izzi Dame, already in the ring. The theme for their opponents hits and out comes Fallon Henley and Kelani Jordan. They settle in the ring and all four immediately start brawling.

After some back-and-forth action from both teams, things culminate with the team of James and Dame picking up the win after James hits her finisher and scores the pin. After the match, James and Dame stare down Henley and Jordan stare each other down from in and out of the ring.

Winners: Kiana James & Izzi Dame

Je’Von Evans vs. SCRYPTS

Footage is shown of Je’Von Evans hyping his debut tonight. When it wraps up, we see SCRYPTS and the rest of OTM backstage reacting to it, saying he’s not a Young O.G. nor “Bouncey” and will soon find that out. They head out to the ring, where SCRYPTS will welcome him to NXT on USA next.

On that note, we finally head into our first commercial break of the evening. When we return, we see the NQCC backstage, with Charlie Dempsey talking about earning the black eye he has at the Bloodsport X show over the weekend. Up walks Stacks and Luca Crusafino. The two groups talk trash and set up a match for later.

Back inside the CWC, the theme for the newcomer Je’Von Evans hits and the yougster makes his way to the ring as Vic talks about him being a lifelong fan who grew up watching wrestling with his grandma, who has since passed away. They talk about how infectious his smile is. The bell sounds and off we go.

Early on, Evans starts off strong, but SCRYPTS takes over. The more experienced star beats down the newcomer and slows things down. Evans starts to fight back into competitive form, leading to OTM getting involved. He hits a big dive onto all of them on the floor, eliciting a loud “Young OG! Young OG!” chant. He hits his top-rope finisher back in the ring for the win.

Winner: Je’Von Evans

WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Natalya

We head backstage, where we see women’s wrestling legend Natalya in her ring gear walking the halls. We cut to WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez walking the halls as well. Vic and Booker mention the two battling it out for the women’s title when we return. On that note, we head to another commercial time out.

As we settle back in from the commercials, we see Ridge Holland backstage apologizing for his actions at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024. Joe Gacy pops his head through the curtain and tells Holland he understands why he hit him with a chair. He says he went from killing people on the WWE main roster just being a panelist, not even in the ring, at the NXT show.

Holland storms off saying he can’t apologize with him talking like that. The LWO confronts him as he goes to leave and tell him they remember the Holland killing people in the ring on SmackDown. They say they aren’t buying his “little apology tour.” Holland pushes past them and accidentally slams the door as he goes to leave on one of their hands.

Inside the CWC, the theme for Natalya hits and out comes the women’s wrestling legend for our next match of the evening. She gives a lucky young fan her sunglasses, in typical family-fashion, and settles in the ring to try and win the one title she’s never held. The WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez makes her way out next.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. It’s time for “The B.O.A.T vs. The Prodigy” for the women’s title. Early on, we see some back-and-forth action. Nattie loses her cool at one point and slaps the hell out of Perez for a big crowd pop. Nattie chases Perez on the floor and back in the ring as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see a knock-down, drag-out battle between these two culminate with Nattie coming super-close to tapping out the champ, only for Perez to grab the bottom rope. She rolls out to the floor to re-group. Nattie heads out after her and rolls her back in the ring. When she goes to follow her back in, she is hit from behind by Lola Vice. Perez follows up with Pop Rox for the win.

Winner and STILL WWE NXT Women’s Champion: Roxanne Perez

NQCC vs. The Family

We head backstage to the Wolf Dogs duo of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, who goof off in typical Wolf Dogs-fashion ahead of their WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 rematch against Axiom and Nathan Frazer later tonight. We then head to another commercial break.

When we return, we see Lola Vice backstage being asked why she got involved in the Nattie-Perez bout when from behind, Natalya attacks her. They brawl as a bunch of officials rush to the scene to break them up.

Back inside the CWC, we see the NQCC in the ring. We learn that Damon Kemp and Myles Borne will be representing them in our next match. The theme for The Family hits and out comes Luca Crusafino and Stacks with Adrianna Rizzo. The bell sounds and off we go.

After some back-and-forth action, we see Crusafino pull off the victory for his team despite consistent interference from Charlie Dempsey on behalf of the NQCC throughout the bout.

Winners: The Family

Oba Femi Confronted By Ivar

We see a video recap of the announcement from WWE NXT G.M. Ava from WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 about the introduction of the new WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship. After that, we return inside the CWC where the men’s WWE NXT North American Champion heads to the ring.

The crowd does their usual chant for Oba Femi to the tune of his theme as he settles inside the squared circle. The fans are pro-Oba in the building. The champ gets on the mic and talks about his highly-regarded triple-threat title defense over Josh Briggs and Dijak at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024.

As he continues to talk, he says maybe one day he’ll find his equal in the ring and find someone who can challenge him. The theme for The Viking Raiders hits and out comes Ivar by himself in street clothes. He talks about how he wishes he was in the fight over the weekend.

He tells Femi he may take his title one day. Femi says we’ll see and walks off, but Ivar stops him. Femi headbutts Ivar. Ivar hits a springboard high spot and leaves Femi laying. He picks up the North American title and poses with it.

Jaida Parker vs. Brinley Reece

We shoot backstage and we see Noam Dar and The Meta-Four boasting about the success of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 and attribute it to the fact that they were the hosts of the show. In walks Dijak who has words with them and tells them he’s giving them their only warning.

In another area backstage, we see The Wolf Dogs duo of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, now in their ring gear, clang their WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships together before getting ready to head out for their WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 rematch against Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

Back inside the CWC, the theme for Jaida Parker hits and out she comes for our next match of the evening. Already in the ring is her opponent, Brinley Reece. The bell sounds and off we go. Parker dominates the action early on, but then Reece starts to fight back into competitive form.

On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, after some more competitive action between these two, we see Jaida Parker work her way to victory.

Winner: Jaida Parker

WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships

The Wolf Dogs (C) vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer

It’s main event (match) time!

Backstage, we see Arianna Grace babbling to an uninterested Sol Ruca about her WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 weekend and her excitement for the introduction of the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

In comes a fired up Lola Vice fresh off of her brawl with Natalya. Ruca isn’t sympathetic to her, prompting Vice to tell her off and mumble something angrily in Spanish as she walks off. The female RVD simply responds, “Whatever dude,” to end the segment.

We return inside the CWC where we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme for Nathan Frazer and then Axiom. The challengers head to the ring for their WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 rematch and title opportunity. Vic reminds us that they have vowed to end their run as a tag-team if they don’t capture the titles tonight.

After they settle in the ring, their music dies down and then we hear the theme for the reigning and defending champions. Out comes the WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championship duo of The Wolf Dogs, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin. They clang belts and head to the ring.

They settle inside the squared circle and the bell sounds again. The ring announcer handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champions and the challengers, and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

The crowd is hot for this one, doing loud pro-Wolf Dogs chants and barking, as Breakker and Axiom kick things off for their respective teams. Breakker settles into the early offensive lead. Axiom uses his speed and quickness to keep it relatively competitive early on. Breakker shows off his speed, running the ropes faster than any human before running over Axiom.

We see things pick up a bit as all four get involved. With the champs on the floor, Axiom hits an absolutely insane high spot from the ring to the floor that sends the crowd in a frenzy. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Corbin beating down Axiom and talking trash.

The Wolf Dogs fire up again and take over, we see them lay out both challengers. Corbin holds Frazer in a choke and makes him watch as Breakker runs over Axiom. He covers him but Axiom kicks out. Breakker looks shocked. Frazer tags in and fires up on offense. Corbin hits Axiom with his finisher and hoists Frazer on his shoulders.

Breakker comes off the top and hits a super bull dog for another crazy close pin attempt, which this time gets broken up before the count of three. Breakker goes for a spear but sprints right into a perfectly-timed Golden Ratio from Axiom. Frazer hits a super kick and a jumping knee. Breakker again goes for a spear but almost hits Corbin.

He stops and the two make sure they are alright, just as the challengers drill them from behind with a drop kick. Frazer hits a Phoenix Splash off the top-rope for a pin fall victory. With the win, we have new NXT tag champs and a Wolf Dog duo that is now free-and-clear for the WWE Draft, presumably. After the match, The Final Testament hits the ring and lays out the new champs.

Winners and NEW WWE NXT World Tag-Team Champions: Axiom & Nathan Frazer

Trick Williams, Ilja Dragunov & Carmelo Hayes Close Out This Week’s Show

It’s main event (segment) time!

We head backstage after the post-match scene with The Final Testament laying out the new tag champs Axiom and Nathan Frazer, and we see the winner of the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 main event, Trick Williams, walking the halls. Vic and Booker say he’s up next when we return. We head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, Vic and Booker talk about WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 and say Josh Briggs suffered two cracked ribs. April 23rd and April 30th will be WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ made-for-TV special two-week event. Next week on the show will be Joaquin Wilde vs. Ridge Holland, Noam Dar vs. Dijak and Lola Vice vs. Sol Ruca.

Back inside the CWC, the drum roll and horns sound, followed by the loud-ass “Whoop That Trick!” chant from the crowd, and the Booker T hip-hop ad-libs on commentary as the winner of WWE NXT’s WrestleMania XL Weekend show settles in the ring. He starts on the mic, “I love it!” He says he went to Philly, he stood, he delivered and he went to war. He says NXT is hotter now than ever.

Trick says he wouldn’t be here where he is right now if it wasn’t for one person — Carmelo Hayes. The fans boo. He says he might not agree with what he did, or why he did it, or whatever else. He says that’s why he had to whoop that trick over the weekend. He says seeing Bayley winning her title and Cody finishing his story made him question what’s next for his career.

He says he needs to slay that “Mad Dragon” for the WWE NXT World Championship. He tells Dragunov to come out here. “Let’s talk about it!” After a delay, the theme for the reigning WWE NXT World Champion hits and out comes Ilja Dragunov to the ring. He gives Trick credit for becoming a big superstar. He says he has that Trick-Willie charisma the company needs.

Trick says what the company needs is Trick Williams vs. Ilja Dragunov for the WWE NXT World Championship. Dragunov says his answer is “No!” He says Trick had his chance and failed, and now it’s time for another star to get his opportunity. Trick asks what gauntlet he needs to go through to get his opportunity, because nothing or no one will stop him from getting that title.

Dragunov says Trick gets his title shot at WWE NXT Spring Breakin’. Trick smiles. Dragunov says but, when you lose, you leave WWE NXT. Trick tells Ilja if he can’t slay the “Mad Dragon” for the championship, he don’t belong here in WWE NXT. He accepts the challenge. Dragunov’s theme hits as the two shake hands. Dragunov goes to leave, but as he does, Carmelo Hayes hits the ring and attacks both of them from behind.

He picks up the title as fans loudly chant “Melo Got Whooped!” Hayes leans down and says he’s gonna beat Trick’s ass in a steel cage. He raises the NXT title and poses with it as his theme hits. Vic confirms Hayes vs. Trick in a steel cage match for next week. Confusing stuff, but that’s how this week’s show wraps up. Thanks for joining us!