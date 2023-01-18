WWE NXT Results – January 17, 2023

Kicking off this week’s NXT with a recap of last week’s New Year’s Evil

Tag Team Match

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Apollo Crews & Axiom

Match starts off with Trick Williams & Axiom lock up. Axiom delivers a dropkick, but Williams fires back with a pair of shoulder tackles and a vicious right hand then Carmelo Hayes tags in and Axiom takes him down. He delivers an arm drag and a kick to his head, then tags in Apollo Crews. Crews delivers a dropkick before Hayes delivers a dropkick and plants Crews with the headscissors. He knocks him to the outside, and Williams checks on him. Crews tosses Axiom on Hayes & Williams to take them both out that takes us to a break.

After the break Axiom rolls up Hayes. Hayes kicks out and levels Axiom before Crews & Axiom deliver simultaneous German suplexes to Williams & Hayes. Williams takes out Crews as Hayes beats down Axiom in the center of the ring. Williams tags in and continues to wear down Axiom, then tags Hayes back in. Axiom delivers a dropkick to knock Williams off the apron, then tags in Crews.

Crews delivers a big boot and a right hand, then follows it up with a splash in the corner and an enziguri. He delivers a military press and a standing 450 Splash, then goes for a pin but Williams breaks the fall before Axiom levels him with Golden Ratio on the outside. Hayes then looks to connect with Nothing But Net but Crews catches him and rolls him up for the win.

Winners: Apollo Crews & Axiom

We then head to a video of Tony D’Angelo & Stacks on a bridge. Stacks asks why they are there and D’Angelo says bridges can represent both the beginning and the end. He thanks Stacks for putting himself on the line for him time and time again, and Stacks says if this is the end he will still remain loyal. D’Angelo tells Stacks his days of being a soldier are over and tells him it’s time for him to be the other boss & he gives him the D’Angelo family crest.

After the break, we head backstage to McKenzie Mitchell is with Tiffany Stratton. Mitchell throws it to a video of Stratton being unable to get into her dressing room and Indi Hartwell answers the door. Hartwell tells Stratton she doesn’t deserve her own locker room, then pulls down the sign with her name off and replaces it with one for the entire women’s locker room. Stratton says that Hartwell could fit her entire wardrobe in a garbage bag and she now has to show the entire women’s division there is only one star in it.

Toxic Attraction tell the NXT Universe that they told them so after they managed to win the 20 Woman Battle Royal last week. They put themselves over, then say while they tried to eliminate each other, they’re a team at the end of the day. Gigi Dolin says there’s no animosity or jealousy between them, then says the Toxic Attraction revenge tour is in full swing. Jacy Jayne then puts Roxanne Perez on notice.

Lyra Valkyira’s music hits and she heads to the ring. Valkyria says she would’ve won last week if it wasn’t for Cora Jade, then says she doesn’t see a champion in either one of them. Jayne asks Valkyria where she came from and says they’ve been champions longer than she’s been here. Dolin tells her to go to the back of the line. Valkyria says she sees two women that can’t beat Perez on their own. Toxic Attraction then attacks Valkyria, but Womens Champion Roxanne Perez runs to the ring and makes the save.

We go backstage to the Creed Brothers arguing over who gets to face Jinder Mahal next. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley walk in and Nile screams at them. She asks what happened to them and says they’re far from where they need to be.

We are back from the break, we head to a live stream from Stevie Turner. She reacts to last week’s #1 Contenders 20 Woman Battle Royal.

Alba Fyre vs. Sol Ruca

Match starts off with a lock up before Sol Ruca trips Alba Fyre, then plants her with a facebuster. She goes for a pin, but Fyre kicks out. Fyre delivers a pair of kicks to her chest, then delivers a chop and a superkick. Isla Dawn then appears to watch the match & Fyre gets distracted and that allows Ruca to deliver Sol Snatcher for the win.

Winner: Sol Ruca

Back from the break, we head to a video from Dijak. He says he came back to NXT to collect punitive damages and Wes Lee will fill his bag by giving him championship gold. He tells him that high damage awaits.

We then head to a video of Vic Joseph is with the #1 Contender to the NXT Title Grayson Waller. Waller says New Year’s Evil was supposed to be the night he saved NXT and he had him beat. He says he knew exactly what Bron Breakker was going to do, but the reason he’s not sitting here as champion was something that was out of his control: the middle rope snapping. Joseph says he thought Waller would be crowned as NXT Champion after delivering a vicious knee, and Waller agrees. He says he ascended to the middle to finish him off, but next thing he knew, the referee was counting to 10 and he lost. He then pulls out a replica of the NXT Title and says at Vengeance Day he will pin Breakker no matter what happens.

Tag Team Match

Gallus vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jansen

Winners:

Still to come:

Tyler Bate vs.

Winner:

Tag Team Match

Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez & Lyra Valkyria vs. Toxic Attraction

Winners:

