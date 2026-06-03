WWE NXT Results – June 2, 2026

WWE NXT returned to the WWE Performance Center in Winter Park, Florida, with championship implications, rising tensions throughout the roster, and a hard-hitting NXT Championship main event. By the end of the night, Tony D’Angelo remained on top, Zaria secured a title opportunity, and the road to the Great American Bash became much clearer.

Zaria vs. Lizzy Rain

Zaria came into the opening contest focused on making a statement ahead of her pursuit of the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Lizzy Rain refused to back down and used her speed and athleticism to repeatedly frustrate the powerhouse.

Rain enjoyed several strong stretches of offense, connecting with a Swinging DDT, Cutter, Death Valley Driver, and Roundhouse Kick. Despite her resilience, Zaria weathered the storm and regained control with a German Suplex and thunderous Spear.

Moments later, Zaria delivered a devastating F5 to score the victory.

After the match, Zaria attempted to continue the assault until NXT Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley rushed to the ring. Paxley stopped the attack and announced that Zaria would receive her title opportunity next week.

Winner: Zaria

Backstage Developments

Myles Borne and Tavion Heights discussed temporarily reuniting as No Quarter Catch Crew teammates, though tensions remained evident between the two.

Elsewhere, Shawn Spears attempted to calm tensions within The Culling after last week’s issues involving Izzi Dame and Niko Vance. Dame insisted the group needed to move forward and focus on business.

WWE also officially announced that NXT Great American Bash 2026 will air live on The CW on June 28.

The Culling (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) vs. OTM

The action erupted before the bell as OTM attacked The Culling during their entrance.

Bronco Nima and Lucien Price dominated much of the contest with their size and power, while Spears and Vance relied on frequent double-team tactics to regain control.

After surviving a lengthy isolation period, Price exploded with a hot tag and cleared house. OTM eventually connected with their impressive Double Samoan Drop finish to secure a decisive victory.

Winners: OTM

Tate Wilder Receives Advice

EK Prosper advised Tate Wilder to slow down and choose his opportunities more carefully.

Kam Hendrix interrupted and mocked Wilder’s lack of success, reminding him that while Hendrix was challenging for the NXT Championship later in the evening, Wilder was still searching for his first major breakthrough.

Jackson Drake vs. Tate Wilder

Tate Wilder looked poised to score the biggest victory of his young NXT career.

Wilder controlled much of the bout and repeatedly pushed Drake to the limit, including near-falls following a TKO and Corkscrew Frog Splash.

However, The Vanity Project once again made their presence felt. After Myka Lockwood caught Wilder mid-air and powerbombed him into the ring post behind the referee’s back, Drake capitalized with a 450 Splash for the victory.

Winner: Jackson Drake

DarkState Continue Their Path Of Destruction

DarkState stormed Robert Stone’s office looking for Saquon Shugars.

Instead, they found Jasper Troy and brutally assaulted him, leaving him laid out on the office floor as Stone desperately called for security and medical assistance.

Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan & Kendal Grey Confrontation

NXT Women’s Champion Lola Vice celebrated her recent successes before being interrupted by Kelani Jordan.

Jordan argued that she had done everything possible to earn a title opportunity and reminded everyone that she previously defeated Vice.

Kendal Grey then entered the conversation, pointing out that she pinned both Jordan and Vice during the Iron Survivor Challenge.

With tensions escalating, Vice settled the issue by announcing:

Kelani Jordan vs. Kendal Grey next week. Winner receives an NXT Women’s Championship Match at Great American Bash.

The segment ended with Jordan stealing the championship belt and inadvertently causing Vice to strike Grey with a 305 kick.

Tatum Paxley Attacked

Later in the evening, Tatum Paxley and Shiloh Hill discussed next week’s Mr. NXT Pageant.

Moments later, Zaria blindsided Paxley backstage and planted her with a vicious F5 into a production crate area, sending a clear message ahead of their title showdown.

WWE Speed Championship Match

Lexis King (c) vs. Romeo Moreno

Romeo Moreno impressed in his championship opportunity and nearly shocked the NXT audience several times.

The challenger used his speed and creativity to keep King off balance, forcing the champion into survival mode.

After a competitive back-and-forth battle, King ultimately caught Moreno with The Coronation to retain the WWE Speed Championship.

Winner and Still WWE Speed Champion: Lexis King

Jaida Parker & Natalya Continue Their War Of Words

Natalya once again questioned Jaida Parker’s toughness and mentality backstage.

Parker fired back verbally, but Natalya continued pressing her buttons by repeatedly referring to her as “soft.”

The heated rivalry appears destined to become physical in the near future.

DarkState vs. Myles Borne & Tavion Heights

The uneasy alliance between Myles Borne and Tavion Heights was evident throughout the match.

While both men showed flashes of strong teamwork, communication issues repeatedly surfaced and allowed DarkState to seize control.

Lennox and Griffin systematically isolated Borne before eventually cutting off Heights’ comeback attempt.

DarkState sealed the victory with a crushing Doomsday Device.

Following the match, Saquon Shugars appeared atop the LFG podium and stared down his own faction, further teasing a major fracture within the group.

Winners: DarkState

Announced For Next Week

Tatum Paxley (c) vs. Zaria – NXT Women’s North American Championship

Mason Rook vs. NARAKU

Mr. NXT Pageant

Kelani Jordan vs. Kendal Grey

No. 1 Contender’s Match for the NXT Women’s Championship

WWE NXT Championship Match

Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Kam Hendrix

Kam Hendrix came out aggressively and nearly stole the championship early with a series of quick near-falls.

The challenger controlled large portions of the match and repeatedly targeted D’Angelo with power offense and striking combinations.

D’Angelo fought back with multiple German Suplexes, the STF, and his trademark power game, but Hendrix continually found answers.

As the match reached its climax, Hendrix attempted to introduce a steel chair. Mason Rook appeared at ringside and prevented the challenger from using the weapon.

The distraction proved costly.

D’Angelo launched Hendrix onto the announce table before rolling him back into the ring and connecting with Dead To Rights for the victory.

Winner and Still WWE NXT Champion: Tony D’Angelo

After the match, NARAKU entered the scene and handed the championship back to D’Angelo before staring down both the champion and Mason Rook, leaving the future of the NXT Championship picture wide open as the show came to a close.

NXT continued its transition into a new era with multiple fresh stars stepping forward. Tony D’Angelo remains the face of the brand for now, but challengers are emerging from every direction. Between NARAKU, Mason Rook, Kam Hendrix, and the increasingly chaotic landscape surrounding the championship scene, The Don’s reign may soon face its greatest test yet.