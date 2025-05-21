WWE NXT Results – May 20, 2025

Triple Threat Match

Sean Legacy defeated Ashante Thee Adonis & Je Von Evans via Lifting Double Underhook Neckbreaker on Adonis

Trick Williams performs a rap for the NXT Universe in which he takes shots at Joe Hendry and says he’s never backing down from him.

Shawn Spears defeated Josh Briggs via Inside Cradle

Tag Team Match

OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) defeated Chase U (Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon) via Suplex/Spinebuster Combo on Connors

NXT Champion Oba Femi says he can’t tell if Myles Borne is stupid or brave, but it’s gotten him this far. He says it’s his understanding that Borne is fighting for more than the NXT Title at Battleground, and while he finds it admirable that Borne is fighting for those with disabilities, it can be misleading. He says his dream will die when Borne steps into the ring with him at Battleground. He tells Borne to join the list of people he’s taken out, and things will end in his hands.

Borne says he may be alone in the ring with Femi, but he is not alone. He has been training with No Quarter Catch Crew and has created a community for every child who feels different and doesn’t fit in.

He says Femi can underestimate him, but he wouldn’t be the first to do so. He says nurses, doctors, opponents, and coaches have underestimated him, and he’s been surviving battles since birth.

He says he might be hard of hearing, but fans will hear that 3 count loud and clear when he shocks the world at Battleground.

Jasper Troy blindsides Femi from behind and attacks him, but Borne comes to Femi’s aid. Borne looks to help Femi, but Femi refuses to accept Borne’s help.

He holds up the NXT Title and stares down Borne.

Lola Vice defeated Fallon Henley via Backfist

Kelani Jordan defeated Zaria via Roll Up (Since Jordan won, she gets a Women’s North American Title match at Battleground)

Joe Hendry then makes his way to the ring and begins playing his guitar as he takes shots at Trick Williams through a song to return the favor from Williams earlier tonight.

Williams interrupts Hendry and hits him with a forearm. Then, he connects with a spinning pump kick and charges at Hendry.

Hendry hits Williams in the leg with his guitar, then sends him crashing into the mat with a Standing Ovation. He stands tall, holding up the TNA World to close out NXT.