WWE NXT Results – September 1, 2026

Location: WWE Performance Center in Winter Park, Florida

Commentary Team: Vic Joseph and Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

WWE presented a new episode of NXT from the Performance Center in Winter Park, Florida, on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

The show featured Grayson Waller’s first appearance as NXT Champion, Zilla Fatu facing Tristan Angels, NARAKU battling Shiloh Hill, and the fallout from NXT Heatwave.

Full results from the show are below.

Zilla Fatu and Tristan Angels Trade Words

Zilla Fatu opened the show by addressing his defeat in the NXT Championship Fatal Four-Way Match at Heatwave. Fatu acknowledged that everything appeared to be aligned for him to become champion, but admitted that he failed to get the job done.

Despite the loss, Fatu said it was incredible that he was already competing inside a WWE ring and challenging for a championship. He remained confident that it was only a matter of time before “The Main One” held the title.

Tristan Angels interrupted and mocked Fatu for continuing to discuss Heatwave. Angels claimed Fatu had proved he was not ready to be NXT’s top star and suggested that the further down his Bloodline WWE went, the less talent it found.

Angels also questioned whether Fatu looked, behaved or had lived like a champion before declaring himself the most handsome man in England—and therefore the world.

Fatu responded by calling Angels “Gangrel Jr.” and said that while he liked Angels’ accent, he disliked his attitude. After competing in front of his family in Texas, Fatu proposed beating Angels in front of his family in Orlando.

Angels accepted the challenge and attempted to attack Fatu, but Fatu avoided a clothesline and struck him with a forearm. Angels quickly retreated from the ring.

NXT Championship Contenders Confront Robert Stone

Robert Stone confirmed backstage that Fatu vs. Angels would take place later in the show.

EK Prosper and Saquon Shugars then approached the NXT General Manager, with both men making their case for an opportunity against new champion Grayson Waller.

Prosper said he was tired of Waller describing NXT’s men’s division as weak and wanted the first championship opportunity. Shugars reminded Prosper that he had lost his previous match, while Shugars had defeated Dion Lennox inside a steel cage.

Stone praised both men’s recent performances and said they were under consideration. Keanu Carver then appeared and reminded Stone that they were not the only wrestlers who deserved an opportunity.

A replay aired of NARAKU’s vignette from NXT Heatwave.

Myles Borne Explains His Attack on Tavion Heights

A social-media video from Myles Borne aired following the commercial break.

Borne said he had watched footage of his attack on Tavion Heights at Heatwave at least 100 times over the previous 48 hours. Although he did not regret defending two championships in one night, he admitted that he had taken a big swing and failed.

Borne claimed he had noticed the way Heights had been looking at him during the previous month. Heights had repeatedly spoken about not knowing what he would do if they lost the NXT Tag Team Championship, leading Borne to believe his partner was preparing to betray him.

Borne said he might be deaf, but he was not blind. He struck Heights because he believed Heights was about to attack him first.

Reflecting on the history of friendships falling apart in WWE, Borne said he had been naive to believe he could make money and keep his friends at the same time.

NARAKU vs. Shiloh Hill

NARAKU mocked Shiloh Hill during the opening exchange, but Hill responded with an ankle pick and a series of punches.

Hill used his strength and wrestling ability to control his opponent until NARAKU caught him with a throat thrust. Hill continued fighting and drove NARAKU into the turnbuckles before unloading with body shots.

NARAKU avoided a bodyslam and sent Hill crashing outside. He slammed Hill’s head against the apron and cleared the announce table before taking control during the commercial break.

Back inside, NARAKU delivered a cravate neckbreaker for a two-count and continued punishing Hill in the corner.

Hill rallied with punches, a big boot, tilt-a-whirl slam and an inside-out senton for a nearfall. NARAKU answered with a hot shot before Hill surprised him with a sunset flip.

NARAKU caught Hill with Darkness Falls for a two-count, followed by a rolling elbow and headbutt. Hill responded with a pop-up haymaker before both competitors were taken down by simultaneous clotheslines.

NARAKU sprayed poison mist into his hand and distracted the referee. He then raked Hill’s eyes and delivered Enter the Abyss to secure the victory.

Winner: NARAKU

Two Tag Teams Seek an Opportunity

Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno spoke with Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux in the locker room.

Van Dux remained frustrated that Dar had taken the pin in their eight-man tag team match against The Birthright the previous week. With The Vanity Project becoming NXT Tag Team Champions at Heatwave, tension developed between the two teams as both wanted to impress Robert Stone.

Legacy challenged Dar and Moreno to an immediate match, which they accepted.

Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno vs. Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux

Romeo Moreno and Sean Legacy began with a fast exchange of headlocks, arm drags and counters. Legacy gained the advantage with a rebound arm drag and dropkick.

Noam Dar and Dorian Van Dux tagged in, with Dar connecting with palm strikes, kicks and Muay Thai knees. He applied a guillotine choke and sleeper hold, but Van Dux used his power to throw him across the ring.

Legacy and Van Dux combined for an assisted senton and slingshot leg drop. Dar recovered and joined Moreno in isolating Legacy, with both men applying ankle locks simultaneously.

Legacy began favoring his right ankle but fought back alongside Van Dux. Van Dux powerbombed Moreno onto his knee before Legacy drove Dar face-first onto the apron.

Van Dux later delivered a missile dropkick, hurricanrana and double-jump moonsault to Moreno for a two-count.

Legacy and Dar entered and exchanged strikes until Dar caught Legacy with the European Clutch for a nearfall. Dar followed with a Superman Punch and countered a German suplex into a cross armbreaker.

Moreno took Van Dux down with a running headbutt and avalanche Death Valley Driver, but Legacy returned to break up Dar’s submission hold.

Dar and Moreno connected with a flying double stomp and draping cutter combination, but Van Dux broke up the pin. Dar then accidentally struck Moreno with a discus back elbow.

Legacy delivered a Death Valley Driver and tagged Van Dux, who connected with a flying splash. Legacy returned and attempted a springboard 450 splash, but Dar raised his knees and immediately trapped Legacy in a small package for the win.

Winners: Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno

The Creed Brothers attacked Dar and Moreno after the match. Julius and Brutus Creed finished the assault by delivering the Brutus Ball to Moreno.

WWE Speed Championships Discontinued

Robert Stone asked Zaria which championship she intended to retain following her victory in the Winner Takes All Match at Heatwave.

Zaria noted that the last woman to hold both championships was no longer around and declared that the WWE Women’s Speed Championship was gone as well.

Stone subsequently informed Lexis King that the men’s WWE Speed Championship was also being discontinued.

The Birthright reacted angrily. Charlie Dempsey accused Stone of not taking the group seriously, while King said Stone could take his championship but could never take away their birthright.

Dempsey declared that the group needed to stop giving to the business and start taking from it. King agreed and said he knew exactly what they should do.

Cruz Montana then appeared and requested a one-on-one NXT Championship match against Grayson Waller. Montana said he was attempting to control his emotions after Waller stole the title at Heatwave, but insisted he was not there to complain.

Stone understood Montana’s position but said Waller would address everyone later in the evening.

Keanu Carver again appeared and noted that numerous wrestlers wanted Waller, with former champion Tony D’Angelo also likely to demand his rematch. Carver joked that it was a bad time to be Robert Stone, prompting Montana to agree.

Kelani Jordan and Jaida Parker Set Title Match

New NXT Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan celebrated her victory over Kendal Grey at Heatwave.

Jordan described herself as WWE’s most disrespected, overlooked and underappreciated standout athlete. She rejected the crowd’s “You deserve it” chants and insisted she had earned the championship.

Jordan called her match against Grey an instant classic and one of the best women’s matches of the year. However, she accused the fans of immediately treating Grey like a future Hall of Famer after Grey won the title while overlooking Jordan’s accomplishments.

Jordan mocked Grey for being hospitalized with vertigo following the match and told Wren Sinclair to take good care of her. She promised that whenever Grey returned for a rematch, the result would remain the same.

Jordan also claimed she was the only woman in WWE history to win the NXT Women’s North American, TNA Knockouts World and NXT Women’s championships on her first attempt.

Jaida Parker interrupted and congratulated Jordan before pointing out that she had also delivered on her promise at Heatwave by forcing Nattie to submit.

Parker said she had elevated her game to a championship level and was now turning her attention to the NXT Women’s Championship. She reminded Jordan that she had already defeated her and proposed an immediate title match.

Jordan acknowledged Parker’s improvement but claimed she remained three levels below her. The champion agreed to face Parker—but refused to do it that night.

Jordan said she would determine when the championship was defended and agreed to face Parker the following week.

Thea Hail vs. Nikkita Lyons

Thea Hail avoided two spinning heel kicks and immediately took Nikkita Lyons down with a Lou Thesz Press.

Hail targeted Lyons’ left arm, repeatedly dropping her weight onto the shoulder before applying an armbar. Lyons escaped and launched Hail over the top rope, but Hail caught her with an enzuigiri from the apron.

Lyons caught Hail in midair and threw her across the ring before catapulting her throat-first into the middle rope. She followed with a straightjacket takedown and Camel Clutch.

Hail fought back with a headbutt, flying Meteora to the shoulder, exploder suplex and running blockbuster for a two-count.

Lyons responded with a release German suplex and forearm before attempting the Tiger Bomb. Hail countered into a hurricanrana and applied the Kimura lock.

Lyons escaped and connected with a spinning heel kick before attempting a Vader Bomb. Hail moved out of the way and delivered the Hail Mary to earn the pinfall.

Winner: Thea Hail

Vic Joseph announced that Kendal Grey would be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Kam Hendrix vs. Mason Rook

Mason Rook attacked Kam Hendrix during his entrance and quickly delivered two body avalanches, a bodyslam and a senton.

Hendrix avoided another charge and sent Rook outside before driving him chest-first into the steel steps. He returned Rook to the ring and took control with an elbow drop, splash and running senton.

Rook mounted a comeback with two clotheslines, a Western Lariat and Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall.

Hendrix countered an attempted piledriver into a roll-up before catching Rook with the Showtime Kick for two. The referee then caught Hendrix removing the top turnbuckle pad.

Rook used the distraction to hit a body avalanche and sent Hendrix back-first into the exposed steel. He followed with a back body drop and connected with The Ruckus to win the match.

Winner: Mason Rook

Tavion Heights Challenges Jackson Drake

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Tavion Heights about the events of Heatwave.

Heights said he was experiencing numerous emotions after losing the NXT Tag Team Championship and watching Myles Borne lose the North American title. More than anything, however, he felt betrayed.

Heights could not understand why Borne believed he would stab his longtime friend in the back.

The Vanity Project interrupted, with Brad Baylor claiming Heights and Borne were never truly friends. Jackson Drake sarcastically suggested that they give Heights some sympathy before claiming Borne was the only reason Heights had ever become a champion.

Heights responded that Drake only became North American Champion because Borne had already competed in another match that evening.

Heights demanded a championship opportunity because he had previously pinned Drake. The champion agreed to speak with Robert Stone, saying he would gladly begin his reign with an easy victory over a former Olympian.

Zilla Fatu vs. Tristan Angels

Tristan Angels struck Zilla Fatu with a right hand, chop and uppercut before dropping him with a diving elbow.

Fatu immediately returned to his feet and responded with a headbutt, Stinger Splash and back body drop. He followed with a running headbutt, but Angels placed his foot on the bottom rope to stop the count.

Angels drove Fatu throat-first into the middle rope and took control with a corner dropkick and repeated stomps.

Fatu later sent Angels outside and launched himself through the ropes with a suicide dive. Angels recovered by knocking Fatu from the top turnbuckle with a step-up enzuigiri.

Following the commercial break, the two exchanged strikes until an increasingly angry Fatu repeatedly slammed Angels into all four turnbuckles.

Despite bleeding from the mouth, Fatu delivered a clothesline, uranage and running senton for a nearfall. Angels avoided a running hip attack and responded with a big boot and backstabber.

Angels attempted a superplex, but Fatu blocked it with a headbutt. Fatu avoided another enzuigiri and hit a superkick, pop-up Samoan Drop and Triple Z to secure the victory.

Winner: Zilla Fatu

The Birthright attempted to recruit Fatu after the match. Fatu rejected the offer and superkicked Lexis King.

Grayson Waller Celebrates His NXT Championship Victory

Robert Stone introduced new NXT Champion Grayson Waller, who mocked the crowd for expecting someone else to win at Heatwave.

Waller claimed Stone was delighted because NXT finally had a legitimate superstar as the face of the brand. He also taunted Vic Joseph and said the commentator should be grateful for the privilege of discussing him every week.

The champion then spoke seriously about what the title meant to him. Despite main-eventing Raw and SmackDown, wrestling Hall of Famers around the world and winning a championship at WrestleMania, Waller claimed his Heatwave victory meant more than any previous accomplishment.

Waller thanked himself for taking the risk of returning to NXT, confronting his past failures and working to become championship material. He said he had sacrificed his body at Heatwave and finally forced the world to pay attention.

Waller claimed his phone had been ringing constantly and told Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce that he would return their calls when he was ready.

Calling it “redemption season,” Waller invited someone to step forward and knock him from his pedestal. He mocked Zilla Fatu, Cruz Montana and Tony D’Angelo as potential challengers.

Waller claimed Fatu’s family name had brought him early opportunities without guaranteeing talent. He dismissed Montana as merely “TNA good” and told D’Angelo that he had buried him.

Saquon Shugars interrupted and warned Waller that he could suffer the same fate as Dion Lennox inside the steel cage. Waller responded by mocking Shugars for wearing half a shirt.

Cruz Montana arrived next and insisted Waller had not beaten him either three weeks earlier or at Heatwave.

EK Prosper interrupted Montana and argued that Cruz had already received his opportunity. Prosper said he had been turning heads every week and intended to continue swinging until he captured championship gold.

Mason Rook then confronted Waller for returning to NXT and angering the locker room. He challenged the champion to test his toughness against a “full tank.”

Tony D’Angelo arrived and declared that none of the men in the ring had a stronger claim than him. D’Angelo said he had held the division together and demanded his championship rematch.

Stone attempted to restore order, but Keanu Carver proposed a solution. He suggested placing the championship contenders in a six-man tag team match the following week, with the winning team advancing to a Triple Threat Match to determine Waller’s first challenger.

Stone pointed out that only five contenders were present. Carver then applied pressure, telling Stone he needed to make the most important decision of his life.

Stone responded by adding Carver to the group and making the six-man tag team match official for the following week.

Waller retreated to ringside as a huge brawl erupted among the six potential challengers, bringing the show to an end.