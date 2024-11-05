WWE NXT Stable Believed To Be Called Up To The Main Roster

In recent weeks, we have seen Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson appear on the WWE main roster. Although the company has not formally acknowledged their presence on the main roster, it appears that they are. Legend and Jackson were one of the teams competing in the Fatal 4-Way match at Crown Jewel.

While discussing Crown Jewel on his F4WOnline.com podcast, Alvarez revealed that he has heard that the entire Meta-Four have been promoted to the main roster.

“I don’t think they’re NXT women anymore,” Alvarez said about Jackson and Legend. “I think they’re officially main roster, although they’re still making appearances in NXT. I think all of Meta-Four is called up. It’s not official but I know people there who believe that all of Meta-Four have been called up, including Noam (Dar), who hasn’t even been on TV in like 6 months.”

No word yet on when Noam Dar and Oro Mensah will join Lash and Jakara on the main roster.

