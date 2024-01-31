WWE NXT Star Could Be Heading To The Main Roster Following Royal Rumble Performance

WWE NXT appears to be losing one of its top stars, while the RAW roster will gain a notable addition in the form of one wrestler who has been consistently pushed throughout their time with the company.

Tiffany Stratton signed with WWE in 2021 after training under Greg Gagne. She won the NXT Women’s Championship, which she held for 107 days at NXT Battleground 2023 before losing to Becky Lynch in September.

Earlier this month, she ended her feud with Fallon Henley after losing a “ranch hand or servant for a day” match at New Year’s Evil. She worked the Women’s Royal Rumble Match on Saturday, entering as number 29 and making it to the final four before being eliminated.

According to PWInsider, there was a lot of chatter backstage at Monday’s RAW about Stratton’s performance in the Royal Rumble match.

There have been pitches for her to join the RAW brand, and while it has not been confirmed, some believe she could be on the main roster as early as next month.

