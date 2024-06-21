WWE NXT Star Out Of Action With A Torn ACL

The injury bug has struck the WWE NXT roster once more, leaving a notable name on the sidelines.

Gigi Dolin finds herself in that position after making a name for herself as a member of Toxic Attraction, alongside Jacy Jayne and Mandy Rose. They had a lot of success in NXT, where Dolin and Jayne were the Women’s Tag Team Champions.

The tag team was also used on the main roster of SmackDown in 2022 for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament, replacing Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, but they were only removed due to Dolin’s injury.

Dolin was recently involved in a storyline with Ariana Grace, which was later dropped. Fightful previously stated that she was out with a knee injury.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that “Dolin’s injury keeping her out of action is said to be a torn ACL.” She will most likely be sidelined for 9 to 12 months.

We wish her speedy recovery.