WWE NXT Star Scheduled To Be In Town For The Draft

The WWE Draft returns in just a few days, with a two-night event on RAW and SmackDown on April 26 and 29, respectively. The draft will include both main roster and NXT stars. WWE is holding the Draft during the week of the NFL Draft in order to capitalize on “draft fever” as they have in the past.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Carmelo Hayes and NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov are considered “a lock” for the main roster in the draft. Despite being expected at one point due to crowd support, Trick Williams is no longer in contention for a call-up.

The status of NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez in the draft is still unknown. WWE has also discussed promoting Tony D’Angelo’s Family and Baron Corbin to the main roster.

In the case of Corbin, he previously worked in a tag team with Breakker in NXT, and there has been some speculation that WWE may keep them as a main roster tag team.

According to PWInsider, Corbin will appear on SmackDown this week as well as RAW the following week. It’s unclear if he’ll be called up.