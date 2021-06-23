WWE NXT Star Toni Storm Comes Out As Being Bisexual

In an Instagram story published by WWE NXT’s Instagram account, Toni Storm came out as being bisexual. Here is what Storm said:

“So when it was announced that I would be taking over the Instagram for Pride month, I noticed a lot of people were like ‘Toni, are you just like an ally? Are you part of the community? What’s going on over here?’ and I guess now is a good time to say, well, both. I am an ally and can’t exactly say that I’m straight. I’m bi and it feels good to say and it’s something I’ve been really comfortable with for a long time. I just never really expressed it. I don’t know, I just never found the right time and it’s Pride Month and I’m on your Instagram so now is a good time, I guess.”

The WWE NXT Twitter account posted a message along with the video clip: