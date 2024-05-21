WWE Releases New Merchandise Amidst Teasers Of A New Faction

Two brand-new items of merchandise that seem to be related to the hinted-at faction that is expected to come soon have been added to the WWE website.

Peacock’s documentary “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal” ended with a video that appeared to hint at the future, as a lantern pans out with a voice saying “run,” something Wyatt would frequently say on WWE television.

A silhouette of a figure was then shown, preparing the stage for Bo Dallas’ return. WWE has since begun airing QR codes and other teases, similar to what they did for Wyatt’s 2022 return.

Dallas was brought back to the company for the Uncle Howdy role. It has since been reported that WWE plans to form a new faction led by Dallas.

As seen below, WWE Shop has released two new t-shirts. Both have the phrase “I set them free” on the front, referring to a recent glitch that aired on WWE television.