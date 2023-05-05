WWE NXT Star Was Set For Push Prior To Suffering An Injury

Injuries to wrestlers never happen at a good time and are never a good thing, and for one WWE star, it has prevented him from making a title run.

People in WWE NXT have reportedly complained about the training methods used at the facility. On the special Spring Breakin’ episode of NXT, several people got hurt, including Sol Ruca, Grayson Waller, and former NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell.

Ruca and Dani Palmer were saying their goodbyes on that show when a mysterious figure pulled Ruca out of the front door and attacked her. This segment was produced to write Ruca off television as she recently underwent surgery for an ACL tear.

Ruca impressed WWE officials upon making her in-ring debut in the summer of 2022 following a successful tenure on the developmental brand.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that WWE had considered giving Palmer, who made her in-ring debut this week in a singles match, and Ruca a shot at being the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Meltzer wrote, “Before her injury, there was talk of making Ruca & Dani Palmer into a major pushed babyface tag team in NXT. They were so high on them there was talk of them getting the NXT tag belts within a few months but that obviously isn’t happening.”

