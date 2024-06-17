AJ Styles Comments On His Fake WWE Retirement Angle

WWE star AJ Styles recently spoke with Fightful’s Corey Brennan on a number of topics including his fake retirement angle with Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes on an episode of SmackDown.

Styles said, “All of them are happy accidents. Nothing’s ever — you don’t plan it. Well, I wouldn’t say that. My gear is a little bit different. My gear is planned but when it comes to promos, not really.”

You can check out Styles’ comments in the video below.

