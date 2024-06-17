Johnny Gargano And Candice LeRae Comment On Finalizing Their Contracts For WWE Return

WWE stars and real-life couple Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae recently did a vlog, where they revealed when they learned their contracts were finalized for their returns to the company in 2022.

Gargano said, “We’re in WalMart right now. A little known fact for everybody. We were actually in this area right now, in WalMart, when we got a text from our agent that our contracts were finalized with WWE. The deal was done. Negotiations were done.”

“Everything was agreed upon right here in this spot in this WalMart. Looking for a printer. Hunter [Triple H] texted us shortly after that and said, ‘LFG.’”

You can check out Gargano’s comments in the video below.

