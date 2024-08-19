WWE NXT Stars Backstage At Raw Tonight

Some familiar faces to WWE NXT fans are backstage at tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw taping.

PWInsider.com is reporting that two WWE NXT Superstars are backstage at this week’s WWE Raw show in Florida, with at least one scheduled for action on the WWE Main Event taping that precedes the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program.

According to the report, WWE NXT Superstars Lola Vice and Dante Chen are backstage at the host venue for tonight’s WWE Raw.

Vice is slated to work tonight’s WWE Main Event taping. We will post spoilers from the WWE Main Event taping later this evening.

