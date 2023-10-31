WWE NXT Tag Team Makes Main Roster Debut On RAW

NXT tag team The Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus) made their main roster debut on this week’s WWE RAW. Ivy Nile was in the Creeds’ corner as they faced off against Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) in an open challenge match.

The two teams competed well, and Ivy Nile even got in on the action by giving Tozawa a German suplex on the outside of the ring. Julius lifted Otis onto his shoulders for the finish, and Brutus scored with a canonball from the top.

After the match, Alpha Academy showed their appreciation to the Creeds.