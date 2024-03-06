WWE NXT Tag-Team Title Eliminator Tournament Announced

A tournament will be held to determine the challengers for The Wolf Dogs at the WrestleMania Week premium live event for WWE NXT.

On Tuesday, WWE announced plans for a tournament to be held to decide who will challenge Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin for the WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024.

The news was confirmed during the special Roadblock episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Planned for the tourney in opening round matches are The LWO (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) versus O.TM. (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price), Axiom and Nathan Frazer versus No Quarter Catch Club, and Hank Walker and Tank Ledger versus Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The winners of the first-round matches will clash in a Triple Threat that will crown the number one contenders.

It was not specified when the tournament will begin, although it is likely that it will kick off on next week’s WWE NXT show, or soon after.