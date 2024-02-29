WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 2/27/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew an average of 570,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.16 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 7.47% from this past week’s 616,000 viewers and down 11.11% from last week’s rating of 0.18 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by the NXT Championship Match contract signing between NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes for Roadblock.