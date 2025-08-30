WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 8/26/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s post-WWE NXT Heatwave episode of NXT on the CW drew an average of 616,000 viewers and a rating of 0.12 in the 18-49 key demo.

This total is down 8.74% from last week’s 675,000 viewers and 20% from the previous week’s rating of 0.15 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The episode was headlined by Lola Vice and ZaRuca (ZARIA and WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca) facing Fatal Influence (WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.