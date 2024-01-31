WWE Officials Believe NXT Star Has “Future WrestleMania Main Eventer Potential”

As the company aims to gain momentum leading up to WrestleMania and start the road to the event, officials from the company have taken notice of one of its stars due to his recent television appearances.

On last week’s episode of SmackDown, WWE scheduled Carmelo Hayes vs. Austin Theory, and after the match, Hayes was beaten down by Theory and Grayson Waller, prompting Trick Williams to intervene. Fans chanted, “Whoop That Trick!”

This comes at a time when WWE has rallied behind him in NXT, as he is just days away from challenging NXT Champion Ilja Dargunov for the title at NXT Vengeance Day on February 4.

According to Haus of Wrestling, a long-time WWE source stated that the WWE SmackDown creative team was taken aback by the reaction Williams received, and some influential people in the company now believe Williams has “future WrestleMania main eventer potential.”

One top star praised the NXT star on his “great attitude and skill set that he’s cultivating.” They see “nothing but positives for him.”

In addition to his title match at the upcoming event, Williams and Hayes will face Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals.