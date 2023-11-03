WWE Prepared Talent To Answer Questions About CM Punk At Fastlane Press Conference

WWE held a post-Fastlane press conference immediately following their 2023 Fastlane Premium Live Event on October 8th, which was just weeks after news broke out that CM Punk was released from AEW and could be making his return to the company.

Fightful Select reports that WWE had prepared their talent to answer any questions from the media in regards to Punk at the post-Fastlane press conference.

Triple H was also prepared to answer questions regarding The Best In The World, but no members of the media ended up asking any questions about Punk, which is something that surprised those in WWE as they expected many.

In regards to where things stand between Punk and WWE, word going around is that the company is still not interested in bringing him back, but of course, things can always change at any time.

The former two-time AEW World Champion did show up backstage at TNA Bound For Glory. IMPACT President Scott D’Amore as well as several other talents have mentioned that they would love to have Punk sign with the company.